Meloni Queen of Anti-Immigration

After the German Chancellor who now seems determined to drastically change his tune on migrant managementafter the vote in Saxony and Thuringia decreed a resounding rejection especially on this issue, now even the British Prime Minister, the Labour Party, seems intent on what is reported by the The Telegraph to study what now seems to have truly become a Meloni model. On the other hand, even the recent data released by Frontex they speak of a drastic reduction in landings on European coasts and on Italian ones in particular.

According to the data of the European Border and Coast Guard Agencyin the first eight months of 2024, irregular migrant crossings of EU borders decreased by 39%. A very positive figure that derives substantially from the Collapse of arrivals on the Balkan route (-77%) and on the Mediterranean route central (-64%), which leads to our coasts.

According to the authoritative British newspaper, the English Prime Minister Keir Starmerin fact, will fly to Italy, to analyze how Giorgia Meloni’s government has more than halved the number of clandestine migrant crossings this year. The Italian government said the British prime minister would hold a meeting in Rome with the Italian prime minister, whom it sees as an important ally in its efforts to address the small-boat crisis.

Melons and the British leader last met on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace in July, and among other things the two agreed to continue their close coordination to address the international migrant crisisThe English newspaper then focuses on the agreement made by the Italian government with the Albanian one, for the construction of reception centers on Albanian territory, defining it as “different from the Tories’ plan for Rwanda, which provided for deported migrants seeking asylum in the central African state without any right to return to the United Kingdom”.

Even the new British Labour leader who had criticized his predecessor for his intransigence on migrants, once he entered number 10 Downing Street, evidently must have taken a bath of realism. There is no point in beating around the bush, the recipe for open ports and of the tolerance carried forward by large sections of the European left, now appears to be a recipe for failure.

What happened in Germany two weeks ago, or in France in July, or even earlier in Holland shows how the issue has become central to the political agenda of the parties. What is needed is a different approach that first fights the indecent speculation that crime makes of the human trafficking. It now seems that all European leaders seem to want to follow the path taken by Melons And von der Leyen last year with the agreements with Tunisia, Libya and Egypt, countries from which most irregular migrants depart.

Also because these are the solutions that the report seems to propose Frontexaccording to which the reduction in illegal departures was due to “the preventive measures adopted by Tunisia and Libya and the agreements signed by the EU and individual member states with the main countries of departure”.

This would therefore be yet another recognition of the effectiveness of the strategy carried out in recent months by the government led by Georgia Meloniwhich from the beginning has focused on the external dimension of the migratory phenomenon with a strategy aimed precisely at countering the human trafficking and to block the illegal departures through equal cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

Meanwhile, rumours of an imminent crackdown are also coming from Holland. at the entrance of migrants and to the asylum requests. According to local press sources, in fact, the Dutch government will present very soon to Brussels, perhaps as early as next week, an opt-out request to be exempted from the EU asylum policy. The Minister for Asylum, Marjolein Faberexponent of the far right of Geert Wildershas announced its intention to declare a national state of crisis in immigration matters, implementing a crackdown that could also include a temporary halt to the processing of asylum applications.