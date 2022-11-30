Gianpaolo Rossi in place of Fuortes until 2026. Inside

Management of networks and newspapers, control of the board of directors, culturally related programs, recruitments. AND’ the new Rai in Meloni format the one that Fratelli d’Italia wants to build by putting the helm in the hands of Gianpaolo Rossi, former director of viale Mazzini at the time of Salini. It is an all-round revenge to make the left (but also the centre-right comrades) pay for the last 5 years of purgatory with limited space on the news and in-depth programs, the ouster from the board of directors to make way for the blue Simone Agnesthe sole management of Tg2 shared with the Lega and some deputy management.

The meaning of the meeting between Meloni and the current CEO Fuortes is all here: parliament and government are the publishers of Rai, Fdi is the first party and therefore the adequate spaces must be found immediately. The “immediately” translates into the guide of Tg2, waiting for the change of Tg1. The information of the second channel was managed by Gennaro Sangiuliano, now Minister of Culture: ergo in his place there is another name that Meloni likes, that is Nicholas Raonow deputy director of Tg1, who would thus be able to train and then take the place of Monica Maggoni on the first channel.

Given this signal, the big news would arrive in the spring. If it is true that the Rai Board of Directors expires in 2024, Fratelli d’Italia has no intention of waiting that long to put his own pawns: Fuortes would thus receive a prestigious assignment for some international theatrical direction (Venice?) and Rossi would take his place, to then remain there also in the three-year period 2024-2026 with a small change to the rules that do not provide for a second term.

In the spring the pieces would then be fixed: Rao on Tg1, Paolo Corsini at the helm of Rainews, Paolo Petrecca to coordinate the radio news and Angelo Mellone in some genre direction of primary importance (insights or prime time). And then there are the conductors like Diaco and Giuli to rebalance the excessive power of the left and the various Fazio, Bortone, Berlinguer, Ranucci, Maggioni, Damilano and singer company.

There is a but. At the moment all these accounts are done without the innkeeper. Fratelli d’Italia has not yet shared an iota with the allies: Salvini and Berlusconi, engaged in other things, have only read these hypotheses from the newspapers. And, at the moment, Lega and Forza Italia sit on Rai’s board of directors…

