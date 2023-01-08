Meloni government between lobbies, appointments and Draghi agenda: the comment

Dear director, I have read the interview Of Luigi Bisignani which has certainly represented a reference of power in theshe was Berlusconi. It is evident that Giorgia Meloni did not follow the cliché that previous governments have put into practice in the past but about why we need to think well.

And yes there Melons won the elections but let us remember that we are in an Italy made up of barony And lobbies and that, given the political scenario, Meloni will have to stay there for a few years, as confirmed by the spasmodic search, by the premier’s opponents, for an anti-Meloni.

We come, therefore, to appointments. Once they came to power, many would have immediately changed all the cards so as to ensure, in the event of the fall of the government, good sowing and many favors to be collected. But you want to see that Giorgia has changed strategy?

You want to see that his strategy is also dictated by the fact that the right has always been snubbed by managers What do you need to make nominations? Furthermore, one cannot fail to take into account the fact that in order to digest the morsel of the new elections a Dragons a “sweet euthanasia” has been promised.

On the other hand, it has already been noted that this government is carrying out many items on the Draghi agenda. Furthermore, it is necessary deal with current mandates which would not last the entire cycle representing short-term appointments. And so the question is this: better an egg today or a chicken tomorrow?

We have already seen that politics of the current Prime Minister is out of the box and that this has, so far, paid off. Obviously the allies della Meloni are pawing to “place” the right pieces on some good seats. Not by chance Bisignani it emerges the day after the elections, and today, some time after the government took office, after the holidays. A bit like saying “well, now we can name someone, come on”. But the Melonians really don’t want to hear the Great Lobbyist.

