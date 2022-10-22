Meloni government, best wishes from Biden and Zelensky

“I congratulate Giorgia Meloni as the new Italian Premier. Italy is a crucial NATO ally and close partner as our nations together face shared global challenges. As the leaders of the G7, I look forward to continuing to advance our support for Ukraine, to carry Russia to its responsibilities for its aggression, to ensure respect for human rights and democratic values ​​and to build sustainable economic growth “, declared the President of the United States. Joe Biden.

“I congratulate Giorgia Meloni, the first woman to take up the post of Italian Prime Minister. I wish the new government to respond successfully to all today’s challenges. I look forward to continuing fruitful cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in Ukraine, in Italy and in the world “, wrote the Ukrainian President, Volodymir Zelensky.

