1.2 billion are expected for reconstruction works in Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Marche, around 5 billion for strengthening the networks





The verification activity relating to the achievement of the 52 objectives and goals of the fifth installment of PNRR which follows the payment request presented by Italy last December 28th, the annual program for monitoring and verifying the objectives and goals of the sixth and seventh installments of the new Italian Plan approved on November 24th by the European Commission.

These are the points on the agenda of the control room PNRR, which was held at Palazzo Chigi, chaired by the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, and convened by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, cohesion policies and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto in the presence of the Ministers, the relevant Undersecretaries and representatives of Regions, Provinces and Municipalities. The objective is to carry out a verification of the implementation status of the Plan for an evaluation with respect to the ongoing activity of the European Commission, preparatory to the payment of the fifth installment equal to 10.6 billion euros, to which will be added the payment of the 551 million euros of pre-financing of the seventh REPowerEU mission, and a first analysis on the achievement of the 39 goals and objectives of the sixth instalment, equal to 9.1 billion euros, and the 74 goals and objectives of the seventh instalment, equal to 19.6 billions of euros, which will be strategic for supporting economic growth, with particular regard to the South, also through more efficient and effective management of the economic resources allocated to cohesion policy.

“There Control room today – declares the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni – opens a new year of extraordinary commitment by the Government for the concrete implementation of the PNRR, following the payment of the fourth instalment, the request for the payment of the fifth and, above all, the entry into force of the new Italian Plan, which, among the new measures, provides for an allocation of over 12 billion to support the productivity of companies and to relaunch the economy through green technology, for the implementation of supply chain and for the ecological and digital transition of the entire nation”.

Furthermore, 1.2 billion is foreseen for reconstruction works Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Marche, around 5 billion for the strengthening of networks, for the purchase of new low-emission trains and for the construction of new school buildings and around 4 billion for a whole series of measures aimed at young people, to reform employment policy services , for the energy efficiency of public buildings and large condominiums, for the development of telemedicine and for the purchase of large equipment for hospital facilities. “A year of great work awaits us which will see the PNRR control room at the center of the Government's action to continue to fuel Italy's structural economic growth,” adds Meloni.

Among the objectives of the fifth installment of Floor, which will be paid to Italy at the end of the evaluation process envisaged by the European procedures, currently underway, include important measures such as the awarding of contracts in the water sector, the electrification of the railway line in Southern Italy and the Salerno-Salerno railway section Reggio Calabria. On the subject of the environment, interventions are planned for the strengthening of pipelines, purification and for the construction of systems for the valorisation of waste. In terms of public education, the reform of the organization of the school system is scheduled to come into force, as well as the awarding of contracts for the construction of the new complexes. Furthermore, significant goals are expected in terms of digitalisation, with particular reference to the Ministry of Defence, Justice, the Council of State, INPS and INAIL.

“The important results achieved by the Government, highlighted by President Meloni – states the Minister Raffaele Fitto – represent a further incentive to continue, with extreme rigor and at a fast pace, towards the achievement of the 113 objectives of the sixth and seventh instalments, totaling 28.7 billion euros. In 2024 we will continue to work intensely to ensure the full implementation of the Plan. We must look today at the future of the Italian system, with the implementation of reforms and investments that will produce concrete benefits for citizens, for businesses and for the entire public administration sector”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

