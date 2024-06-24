Weber: “The EU must focus on ensuring peace, economic growth and limiting migration”

In the week that will lead us to the decisive one European Council who will have to decide on the so-called top jobs (president of the commission, council and European parliament as well as the high representative), Giorgia Meloni seems to go back to again games centerassuming that there had actually never been an exit.

Last Monday the impression was that of a fairly clear attempt by the two exes greats in Europe, Scholz and Macron, never so weak as now, supported by the Polish Tusk, to exclude the Italian premier from the games. But perhaps the three hadn’t come to terms with it tenacity and strength of a Meloniincreasingly intent on give our country the role it deserves again, by rank tradition and by the fact of having been one of its founders. in the days following the informal dinner, her ECR group became, thanks to new additions, the third largest group in the European Parliament, overtaking the liberals of renew (another defeat by the prime minister to her “rival” Macron) thus becoming certainly more incisive in the games that are being built around the name of Von der Leyen for the Commission, and of Costa and Mensola for the Council and parliament.

The outgoing president Von der Leyenwho among all the defects he certainly has must have a certain instinct to understand where the wind will blow, as also demonstrated in 2019 when thanks to the five star rating will manage to get elected by surprise only 9 votes. The German hasIndeed, immediately built a solid relationship with the Italian presidency, not only for Meloni’s great contagious activism, on some dossiers, led by migration, but also perhaps sensing in unsuspected times that she could be the key to reconfirmation as head of the European Commission. And given how things are progressing, the choice seems very appropriate. With this, we certainly cannot say that the game is over, on the contrary, but certainly everyone will probably have to deal with the Italian prime minister to somehow untangle the problem.

And one of the first to notice it seems to be the president of the People’s Party, Manfred Weber, who for five years was burned in the last lap by Von der Leyen, due to the lack of a real agreement on his name. putting aside the natural reluctance towards those who practically stole her job, the president of the popular party, also thanks to the pressure of Antonio Tajani, the Forzista secretary and Italian vice prime minister, who certainly still holds a certain amount of consideration within the People’s Party, is trying to convince those who are still skeptical within the People’s Party family to open up to Meloni’s conservatives. The alternative at this point for the almost certainty of having the votes for the reconfirmation of Von der Leyenwould be to turn to the greens, a path that currently seems more complicated. Meloni, thanks to the vote in the last European elections, which has placed her government as one of the very few that has strengthened (like that of the Polish Tusk, who perhaps not surprisingly is “used” as a ram’s head by the two great losers of the vote, Scholz and Macron) is in no hurry and moves his pawns in order to have what he has been asking for months , that is, a significant role in the next commission.

Even in the last few hours the news of an ad hoc role, which seems to fit perfectly for one of the most authoritative and trusted men of the prime minister in government, Raffaele Fitto, minister of European affairs and with responsibility for the Pnrr. But it’s not so much about names, without prejudice to that Fitto is certainly everyone’s candidateno one excluded, they are expected in Brussels and they hope it will be chosen by the Italian government, and on the contents and political issues that will have to be addressed by the next commission, that Meloni is above all playing her game. Because as Carlo Fidanza, just appointed head of the Brothers of Italy delegation to the European Parliament, said “Everyone has understood that no one can bypass Italy”.

In recent days Meloni has had the courage to give voice to the dissatisfaction of many leaders who only accept a few enlightened people without thinking about the Europe we want.” A clear and strong message to sailors to make them understand that music must still change compared to the last five years. On the other hand, the very fact of having a strong and authoritative government behind it has allowed the small group of MEPs from the Brothers of Italy not only to drag along the entire conservative group but also to lead towards some demands, especially those related to Green deal and immigration, the popular ones and in some cases even a good part of the liberals themselves. from this point of view, the words 4 days ago of the co-president of the conservative group were very indicative, Nicola Procaccini “European citizens have affirmed with their vote that they are in favor of better immigration governanceagainst the environmentalist radicalism that has raged in Brussels over the last five years, against excessive European centralism. I hope that Parliament’s decisions in view of the investiture of the next President of the Commission will follow the indications emerging from the elections”.

Your strength will be measured in your ability to influence the dossiers that are closest to your heart and our country (such as migration policy, budget policy and the Pnrr to give an example). The very words of Weber in recent days “The EU must focus on ensuring peace, economic growth and limiting migration”. And from these words it is clear how the closeness between the popular and conservatives is much more solid than what appears from the backroom negotiations that are taking place for the important appointments for the summits of the European Commission, Council and Parliament.