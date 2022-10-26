Meloni: “Peace is not achieved by waving rainbow flags. Minimum wage mirror for the larks “

“Unless you want to tell me that peace is achieved by surrender, peace is achieved by continuing with support for Ukraine, allowing it to defend itself.” Giorgia Meloni declared this today, speaking in the Senate before the vote of confidence in her government. “The only possibility, since the world began, to favor negotiations in conflicts is that there is a balance”, underlined the Prime Minister, after having stated that “peace is not achieved by waving rainbow flags in demonstrations”. “With the position we have on Ukraine we are not only deciding the fate of Ukraine but that of Italy. I do not intend to turn the other way: if Italy decided not to send weapons it would not change the outcome of the war in Ukraine, but it would change our credibility and our ability to defend the national interest “, continued Meloni, after this afternoon’s discussion at Palazzo Madama. A debate that “brought out two things: the first is the real state in which Italy finds itself. This story helps us to make a great operation of truth about Italy that we also inherit from those who denounce its conditions: a more sincere story than that which was done in other times “.

During the replies, the head of the new center-right government also announced the increase in the cash limit, requested by the government allies of the League. “I will say it clearly, there is no correlation between the intensity of the cash limit and the diffusion of the underground economy. There are countries where there is no limit and evasion is very low, are the words of Piercarlo Padoan, minister of the Renzi and Gentiloni governments, governments of the Democratic Party ”.

Responding to Ilaria Cucchi, elected with the ranks of the Green Europe / Italian Left alliance, Meloni also commented on yesterday’s clashes at La Sapienza University, in which the police beaten a group of students demonstrating in front of the faculty of Political Science. “In my life I have organized hundreds of demonstrations, I have never organized a demonstration to prevent someone else from saying what he meant. It is his right to do so, ”said Meloni, condemning the students who protested against a conference organized by the university association of Fratelli d’Italia. “Yesterday they weren’t peaceful protesters, but they were demonstrating to prevent kids who don’t think like them from saying how they think. Democracy is respect, if someone on my side tried to block a demonstration I would be the first to condemn it, I’ve never done it in my life ”.

Controversy also with the former magistrate Roberto Scarpinato, who in his speech had pointed the finger at “the misdirection of the neo-fascist massacres”. “I should say to Senator Scarpinato that I should be amazed by such a blatantly ideological approach. But it amazes me up to a certain point because the transference effect that you have made between neo-fascism, massacres and supporters of presidentialism is emblematic of the theorem of part of the judiciary, starting with the misdirection and the first judgment on the via d’Amelio massacre. And that’s all I have to say ”.

In the economic sphere, the president of FdI has also crushed the legal minimum wage which would risk being “a red herring and not a solution”. “The challenge is to extend collective bargaining. Wages are low in Italy but we must start with cutting the tax wedge ”, which according to Meloni should be progressively cut by five points in the medium term. “If we don’t start with the tax wedge cut, wages will be low anyway and you haven’t done that. A different choice was made that had less impact ”. “When there are limited resources you have to choose where to go, where to take the nation,” she stressed at the beginning of her speech.

The defense of the flat tax that “rewards merit” is also clear. “Whoever does more is right to be rewarded”, he said in his reply to Mario Monti. “We already have 24% fixed IRES, 26% annuities” while “the Democratic Party has introduced a fixed tax of 100 thousand euros for the rich who moved from abroad: is the flat tax only good for the Democratic Party?”

On the pandemic, he said that the center-right “has always recognized the value of science, but we have not shared decisions taken without the support of scientific evidence, we have not shared that science is exchanged for religion”. “For example, it was a mistake to prevent unvaccinated 12-year-olds from not playing sports when the scientific community was not unanimous on this. Sport would have done him good ”.

In the part dedicated to energy, he stated that the government will continue “to press Europe for common solutions”. “All that needs to be done to stop speculation we will do it”, added the premier, recalling how yesterday Minister Pichetto Fratin was at the EU meeting on the subject of energy in which “progress was made”. “Italy has already moved”, synergy is needed between national and European measures, however “we are ready” to act “on the growing decoupling” between gas and other sources. “We will never make ourselves available to move from dependence on Russian gas to dependence on Chinese raw materials, it does not seem to me a very intelligent strategy”, he underlined in another passage, in which he said he was not willing to “demolish production chains of excellence national to support objectives established before the war and in a context different from that of today “. “Environmental sustainability must go hand in hand with social and economic sustainability”.