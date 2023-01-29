The ‘lo Meloni’ cut, the latest fashion in Italian women’s hairdressers, is the best reflection of how high Giorgia Meloni’s popularity remains 100 days after she was sworn in as Prime Minister. Although her coming to power last October aroused concern in the European Union when seeing how the most right-wing government since World War II was formed in Rome, the truth is that the leader of the conservative coalition has adopted in this time a much more moderate stance than when he was in opposition. Very concerned not to scare her international allies, Meloni has deployed a reassuring foreign policy to reaffirm Italy’s position vis-à-vis the European Union and also vis-à-vis NATO, seamlessly supporting Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion by maintaining arms shipments to kyiv.

On the domestic front, on the other hand, the first cracks are beginning to appear in the coalition formed by his party, Brothers of Italy (HdI), with Matteo Salvini’s League and Forza Italia, the political formation of Silvio Berlusconi. The planned judicial reform has led to friction between the allies to the point that Meloni’s spokesman recently had to publish a striking note in which he “sorried to disappoint” those who speak of divisions, guaranteeing that the ministers work “in full synergy” and in the midst of an “optimal climate”. The polls also glimpse the possible end of the ‘honeymoon’ of this first period: this week HdI began to regress in the polls after months of continuous growth. In any case, it remains the leading political force with more than 30% in voting intentions, four points above the result obtained in the elections last September.

“There is an evident disproportion between the radical discontinuity with respect to previous governments that Meloni promised during the electoral campaign and what he has done since he came to power,” says Michele Prospero, professor of political science at La Sapienza University in Rome. “It is one more case in which the mountain gave birth to a mouse,” he says, making use of the famous fable. «The Executive has passed the exam of these first 100 days without major mistakes or great successes. He hasn’t done anything particularly incisive that signals political or economic change. Basically, it has continued with the path of the previous government, led by Mario Draghi, as seen in the approval of the Budgets without receiving much criticism”, comments Sofia Ventura, professor of political science at the University of Bologna.

The first opportunity to measure the government’s march at the polls will come on February 13, when regional elections are held in Lombardy and Lazio, the two most populous territories in the country. In both cases, the polls predict a clear victory for the candidates of the right-wing coalition, which should help maintain peace between the partners of the Executive. Internal balances, however, could be upset if HdI continues to eat away at the League in its historic stronghold in the north of the country, as happened in the September elections. “Salvini came out of the last elections very weak and his party may question his leadership if he continues to back down,” warns Ventura.

Contributing to the calm prospects for the future that are presented to Meloni is the comatose state in which the main opposition force, the Democratic Party (PD), finds itself. His leader, Enrico Letta, presented his resignation after the debacle of the September elections, after which the PD began a phase of internal reflection that will conclude with the holding of primary elections on February 26 to equip itself with a new general secretary. Until then, the government hardly has to fear attacks from this center-left party; neither do the 5 Star Movement and the centrist Third Pole, the other two opposition forces, pose a serious threat to Meloni’s interests.

“I think he will be able to govern without major concerns, at least until the 2024 European elections,” Prospero predicts, noting, however, that eventual crises stemming from “rivalries and selfishness” within parties and coalitions can never be ruled out in Italian politics. . The political scientist from the University of Bologna does not expect great news in the management of immigration, an issue against which Meloni promised a strong hand. «The Executive is forcing NGO ships to disembark immigrants in ports in the north of the country, which makes their work difficult and lengthens the missions. But it is above all a symbolic gesture, because these humanitarian ships are only responsible for around 10% of the rescues. The vast majority are made with military or Coast Guard ships.