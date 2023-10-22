From the Telegraph torpedo to Meloni: “His maneuver seems like that of Liz Truss before her resignation”

“Giorgia Meloni’s Italy is taking a gamble. The Prime Minister’s government’s budget bill is not that different, in content and context, from Liz Truss’s wretched one last year”. This was written a couple of days ago by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, economic commentator for the conservative newspaper “Daily Telegraph”, who already in August had ventured the comparison between the measures of the Meloni government and that of the lightning prime minister, remained in power in the United Kingdom for just 49 days.



As Repubblica explains, “Evans-Pritchard is a commentator who is always very critical of the euro and the EU, and never misses an opportunity to challenge Brussels and its institutions, often predicting (empty) their imminent crisis. Yet, the commentator’s comparison of Meloni with Truss is strong, because he assumes that Italy and its economy could soon be in similar big trouble.”

The article reads how “Italy is the weak link in the eurozone, and represents a serious risk to the European project. Indeed, its end could begin from Rome.” According to the commentator, “Meloni has loosened fiscal policies while a storm is brewing on government bonds. The recovery measures have been postponed until at least 2026. The spread on 10-year bonds has skyrocketed to 207 points, and now we are in alert zone. Interest rates on government bonds have hit 5% for the first time since the eurozone debt crisis in 2012. All this comes on top of Italy’s public debt at 140%.”

The Telegraph also writes: “Next year Italy should dispose of its old debt and finance new ones for a sum equal to 24% of its GDP, according to data from the European Central Bank. All this while the spread rises. No European country has anything similar. Interest on debt is growing faster than nominal GDP. If it is true, as the markets say, that we are entering an era of permanently higher bond interest rates, then Italy’s time is limited.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

