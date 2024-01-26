Meloni and the healthcare gaffe. Then he lectures her to his loyalists at Palazzo Chigi. The backstory

After the own goal on Healthcare at question time at RoomGeorgie Melons he lets off steam and attacks those he believes are mainly responsible for the gaffe on the waiting lists: specifically with Giovanbattista Fazzolarihis most faithful undersecretary and head of government communications through whom all of Meloni's speeches and public interventions pass, and with the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci which – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – he had the task of writing the answer: “You made a mistake, how is such a mistake possible?“, the prime minister asked in very heated tones. She couldn't digest that mistake, in the chamber, against the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. Also because the slip was dramatic and led many to talk about a victory, at least on points, for the dem leader. Here is the object of the dispute and the episode relating to the intervention a Montecitorio of Meloni.

Schlein – continues Il Fatto – must do it the last question, the tenth. It is the most awaited comparison. The PD secretary asks what the government is doing for reduce waiting lists and to hire new staff healthcare. Schlein provokes Meloni: “Don't answer me, as he always does, 'but you could have done it.' Meloni, however, falls for it completely. He starts speaking:”The cap on spending on healthcare personnel was introduced in 2009 – he attacks – and this has led to the growing use of fixed-term contracts and the devastating phenomenon of so-called token doctors. Applause from FdI deputies. But it's an own goal and an unconscious assist to Schlein who, advised by Roberto Speranza and Arturo Scotto, replies: “But she went to government to solve problems or oppose, dumping them on others? I was more delicate than her, I didn't mention the year in which that spending cap was adopted. Are you right, it was 2009, and do you know who was a minister in that government? She”.

