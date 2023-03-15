For the first time since she was Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni answers the Question Time of the Chamber: the government benches are full, the Chamber is full, the leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte and the secretary of the Democratic Party are also present Elly Schlein. On migrants, responding to a question by the secretary of +Europa Riccardo Magi, the prime minister accuses: “For political ends we end up questioning the honor and the work of those who risk their lives every day to save others and ends up slandering the whole of Italy, offering tools to those who want to put all the weight on us instead of assuming their own responsibilities”. A speech in which Meloni reiterates a concept previously expressed on the sidelines of Cutro’s Council of Ministers: “Our conscience is clear, I hope that those who attack the government but do not say a word about the responsibilities of smugglers can say the same”.

The discussion then turns to energy sources and the use of nuclear power, urged by AVS deputy Angelo Bonelli: “We are not dangerous climate deniers. We believe that in respecting the commitments made on the climate, a pragmatic and non-ideological approach must be maintained”. The prime minister explained: “We are activating a control room, the government considers natural gas as a vector necessary to maintain the autonomy of our country and as a pivot of the strategic project to become the energy hub on the Mediterranean. We must be pioneers in innovative technologies”. With reference to the EU directive on green houses: “With yesterday’s vote, the European Parliament decided to further tighten the initial text and this choice, which we consider unreasonable, which we consider moved by an ideological approach, requires the government to continue to fight to defend the interests of citizens and of the nation”. “Italy shares the objectives of the green and digital transitions – she added – but the very word transition presupposes a gradual path, we cannot ‘support a process that on the altar of decarbonisation leads us straight to deindustrialisation

Then again on the Mes: “Italy, as long as there is a government led by the undersigned, could never access it. Tools are judged in relation to their effectiveness, and in a given context. This is the reason why last November this government received a mandate from parliament not to wait for Germany, but not to ratify” the ESM reform “in the absence of a clear European framework in banking matters”.

The eagerly awaited speech by Elly Schlein is dedicated to precariousness and poor work, “a drama we never hear you talk about”. The new secretary of the Democratic Party is asking for a minimum wage to be set by law that is “complementary to collective bargaining” by putting an end to “pirate contracts”. “I am amazed that you don’t see the link between the crisis in the birth rate” and precariousness, said Schlein, proposing a fully paid equal leave of at least three months: “We are here”.

“The government is not convinced that the solution is not the setting of a legal minimum wage”, replied the prime minister, who said she did not have “an ideological approach” but a “pragmatic approach” on the wage issue. The fear, according to Meloni, is that the minimum wage could become “a substitute parameter” ending up “creating worse conditions for many workers”. “It would paradoxically do the large economic concentrations a favor,” said the leader of the Brothers of Italy, who instead called for an expansion of collective bargaining and the reduction of taxation on labor by opening up on the issue of parental leave. “Those who have governed so far have made Italian workers poorer”, accused the prime minister, stating that it is up to her executive to “correct the course”.

“Madam President, your answers do not satisfy us,” replied the secretary of the Democratic Party. “You are a right wing that is obsessed with migration, but does not see the emigration of millions of young people who are forced to move elsewhere,” said Schlein, who accused the government of “inability, approximation and insensitivity.”