DARIO MINOR CORRESPONDENT. ROME Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 2:06 p.m.



Italy already has its first Budgets signed by Giorgia Meloni. The winner of the elections held on September 25, whose conservative government started a month ago, presented on Tuesday the main lines of the public accounts for next year. They will now have to be voted hastily in the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputies in Rome to be then presented in Brussels before the end of the month, so that the possible corrections proposed by the European Commission can be included and approved accordingly. definitively in the Italian Parliament before December 31st.

Meloni assured that she was “very satisfied” with her first Budgets, which include “brave” decisions that reflect her “political vision” and are “coherent” with her electoral promises. This is how it is understood that it has put an end to the so-called ‘citizenship income’ (equivalent to the Minimum Vital Income of Spain), a measure approved by the 5-Star Movement during the previous legislature and which for the right-wing block represented a disincentive to join the market labor.

“We have always said that it was a wrong measure, that it put on the same plane who can work and who cannot,” explained the Prime Minister, who assured that the disabled, the elderly and families without income would continue to be protected, but making it clear that the State cannot “take care of people between the ages of 18 and 60”. The citizenship income will be reduced during the year 2023 and will disappear permanently the following year.

A good part of the 35,000 million euros of spending detailed by Meloni will be dedicated to paying for measures aimed at mitigating the effect of the rise in energy prices. They will be aimed at both companies, which will benefit from tax credits, and families with an annual income of less than 15,000 euros and who will receive help to meet electricity and gas bills.

The 2023 Budgets, which according to the Government are “prudent given the current economic situation”, also modify the conditions to be able to retire by applying from now on the so-called ‘quota 103’. It means that you will need at least 41 years of contributions and have reached 62 years of age to receive a retirement pension. Other measures included in the public accounts for next year include an increase in the price of fuel, the cancellation in some cases of minor sanctions imposed by the Treasury and a slight reduction in the tax burden on work in some cases.