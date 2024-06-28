Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Giorgia Meloni made it possible for Ursula von der Leyen to be nominated as President of the European Commission. Why her re-election could still fail.

Brussels – Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) has been nominated as Commission President. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni abstained from the vote, paving the way for the next step: the vote in the European Parliament. For weeks, von der Leyen moved closer to Meloni and was criticized by other parties. In Parliament, too, the CDU member must decide between left and right.

Since Meloni voted against the candidate of the Liberals and Social Democrats, the vote in the European Council was relatively mild for von der Leyen. Meloni had previously criticized the proposals for the nomination. “I have the impression that so far there has been no willingness to take into account the message that citizens have given at the ballot box,” Meloni said, according to Euronews on the eve of the summit.

Ursula von der Leyen was criticized for her advances towards Giorgia Meloni. © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia criticizes election in the European Council

In an informal meeting before the summit, the conservatives, social democrats and liberals discussed candidates for the positions to be filled. This included the presidency of the Council, which will be taken over by the former Portuguese prime minister Antónia Costa, and the post of foreign policy representative, now taken over by the Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas.

This caused a stir in Rome. “Italy cannot simply be ignored,” said Italian President Sergio Mattarella, according to the World. Perhaps out of spite, Meloni loudly ignored World-Information before the European Council meeting calls from their counterparts. After the summit, Vice Prime Minister spoke loudly dpa of a “coup d’état” that Italy would not accept. In these circumstances, the abstention is downright surprising.

The criticism of the Italian government met with little understanding in Brussels. The previous EU Council President Alexander De Croo rejected Meloni’s criticism, according to Euronews “Democracy is not just about blocking, but also about who wants to work together, and these three groups are ready to work together for the benefit of all Europeans.”

Support for Ursula von der Leyen crumbles in her own coalition – because of rapprochement with Meloni

Against this background, von der Leyen now faces the next hurdle after being nominated as candidate: It is still unclear whether she will find a majority in the European Parliament. According to the dpa will take place at the first parliamentary session in mid-July. Von der Leyen said she wanted to talk to various parties and groups by then.

Change in Europe: EU enlargement in pictures View photo gallery

Von der Leyen is supported by the conservative EPP, the Social Democrats and the Liberals, but parts of the SPD have already withdrawn their support for von der Leyen if she moves closer to Meloni. In view of the moves towards the right, there are cracks in the coalition.

Ursula von der Leyen must walk a tightrope to be elected President of the European Commission

It is not only because of the SPD that the necessary absolute majority of 361 of the 720 members of the European Parliament is uncertain. Hungary’s head of government Viktor Orban According to the AFP had already previously expressed his opposition to the re-election of EUCommission President made this clear. This is precisely why von der Leyen wanted to address other groups in the coming weeks, insofar as they represent a “pro-European, pro-Ukrainian and pro-rule-of-law” attitude, she quoted the AFP.

In this task, the candidate must walk a delicate tightrope – if she leans too far to the right or left, von der Leyen risks votes on the other side. Meloni’s abstention from the nomination and the accompanying one made it clear:

Her party, the Fratelli d’Italia, which is considered post-fascist, has not made a clear commitment to the European Parliament election. Since Meloni is considered a key figure on the European right, her position could also influence other parties. If von der Leyen fails in her balancing act, the process of nominating and electing a head of the EU Commission would start again. (lismah)