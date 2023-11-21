Giorgia Meloni, her 2002 tax return published. Here’s how much she earned

Giorgia Meloni she has been the Prime Minister in Italy for now just over a year and from the last one tax declaration presented, it appears that this has also created clear benefits for his bank account. But what has an impact is not as one might think prestigious role as prime minister but his best seller “I am Giorgia”. Now Meloni – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – is no longer the underdog of Garbatella of the past, the slogan with which she presented herself in Parliament from the government bench. To certify that he does not belong to the class of the oppressed, let alone the less fortunate the last statement of income, that of 2023 which, for example, is such as to make Matteo pale Salvini or Antonio Tajanigood bourgeois par excellence: Giorgia Meloni, according to the documentation filed with the Chamber, has in fact achieved an overall income of almost 300 thousand euros compared to what is already not indifferent, equal to 160 thousand euros in 2021 with an exponential growth compared to previous years in which they had settled at around 100 thousand euros starting from 2006, the year of their arrival in Parliament.

The exploit of 2022 – continues Il Fatto – it does not depend on the office of prime minister Palazzo Chigi (the income remains the one you receive as a deputy) but above all it must be one copyright issuethe tail end of the 2021 best-seller I am Giorgia who brought her luck and even profit. Especially if you look at the reverse dynamic that afflicts the leader of the League Salvini which in the same period has decreased not only at the polls but also compared to 730: he declared 115 thousand euros last year (in which he had added 20 thousand euros for other income to the senator’s salary of 95 euros) which this year they dropped to 99 thousand. If 2022 has been more generous for Tajani we will only know when the 2023 declaration is published, but it cannot be worse than 2022 when he declared “only” 54 thousand euros, unlike Silvio Berlusconi’s thousand million for years unreachable Scrooge McDuck of politics.

