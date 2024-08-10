Melons on vacation, then a fiery autumn: inflation, quarrel Rai, regional elections and…

Giorgia Meloni says she deserves her holidays. Indeed, the prime minister wants a few more days of rest, certain that she has done a great job in these almost 22 months of government. “Italy – insists Giorgia with her optimism and her wishful thinking that tends to set unrealistic goals based on one’s own desires or intuitions rather than on the evidence of the facts – today is more stable, more central, more respected in the world”. At the same time she attacks the opposition, defined, not without imagination, as “ferocious”, as if today in Italy there were an encore of the twenty-year period 1955-1975 with the extraordinary rise and the harsh contrast in Parliament and in the country of the PCI of Togliatti and Berlinguer in a country that at the time passed with the economic miracle (thanks also to the pro-US Western choice of the Christian Democrats and the centrist governments and then the center-left governments) from the backward structure of the post-war period to mature capitalism.

The Prime Minister boasted until a few days ago about the drop in inflation but was denied by the latest data from August 9, 2024: In July, inflation in Italy rose to 1.3%, up from the 0.8% threshold that had remained unchanged since April. Of course, inflation in Italy remains below that in Germany, France and Spain: however, a strong warning signal for Italians’ spending, especially with respect to tourism, which this year costs our families 400 euros more.

It’s true, more Italians have gone on holiday or are going on holiday: 68% against 62% last year. Holidays are still shorter than last summer: only one week for 41% compared to 51% in 2023 and only a few weekends for 27% with at least 8% of Italians (it was 12% in 2023) at home due to the decrease in their income, in general due to the increase in the cost of living.

In the last Council of Ministers on August 7 before the holidays, it was decided to postpone the dossiers with the most difficult and urgent issues to be resolved, such as the budget constraints imposed by European constraints and the dispute over the top management of RAI. All this with the significant regional elections in the autumn (Umbria, Emilia Romagna, Liguria) in the midst of the referendum campaign of the opposition and its governors against differentiated autonomy.

On November 5, American voters will choose the new president of the United States, with repercussions everywhere, including Italy, where the center-right government is divided, for and against Donald Trump, for and against Kamala Harris, Biden’s replacement. It must be reiterated that in recent months Meloni has run as a “prima donna” left and right in all continents, with questionable results for Italy but with undoubtedly positive results for her image and for the image of her party (Brothers of Italy) which in the polls confirms itself as the leading major national political force.

Immediately after the holidays the game of the maneuver reopens with, in mid-October, its launch and the subsequent Budget session knowing that both on the financial and political level, the blanket is short and at risk of tearing. All in the heat of the two wars underway between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine. Wars that cause death and destruction and put stability and peace in the world at risk. A world increasingly full of autocrats (that’s what dictators are called now) who “play at war” and enjoy the increasingly heavy crises and divisions of democracies. The future of everyone, no one excluded, hangs by a thread. We’ll see. In this context, Italy, whatever Prime Minister Meloni says, is on the margins at an international level: it counts as much as the two of cups when the trump is clubs.