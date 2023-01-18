Italy and France are trying to come together on the issue of migrants after the diplomatic crisis surrounding the landing of the Ocean Viking ship last November, with the vessel forced to head for Toulon given the rejections by the authorities of our country.

Giorgia Meloni had a “cordial telephone conversation” with Emmanuel Macron, Palazzo Chigi announces, “during which the main issues at the center of the European and international agenda were addressed”.

Among these, “the will was reaffirmed to guarantee full support to Ukraine and the urgency of identifying effective solutions at European level to support the competitiveness of European businesses and to combat illegal immigration through effective control of the external borders of the ‘European Union”.

Meloni and Macron “have agreed to continue to discuss these widely shared issues”, effectively reopening a communication channel that risked being cracked. Sources from the Elysée stress above all that Meloni and Macron have reaffirmed “their determination to go forward” in supporting Kiev “as long as necessary”.

A decisive step given the many European dossiers to be addressed, starting precisely with the one on migrants – at the center of the next extraordinary European Council on 9 February and a “very urgent issue” according to the Swedish presidency of the EU – up to the revision of the Stability Pact, ending with interventions to contain inflation in the Eurozone.

Since October 23, the two leaders have not had bilateral meetings at international summits: they spoke on the phone on November 26, when the French president called to express solidarity after the flooding of Ischia.

In the end-of-year conference, the prime minister came to question the full effectiveness of the Quirinale treaty on cooperation between Italy and France. In terms of collaboration between ministries, however, work continued, even on particularly sensitive issues such as the price cap on gas and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.