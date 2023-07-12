Meloni on the La Russa case: “I understand the suffering but I would not have intervened. I sympathize with those who denounce

Giorgia Meloni intervenes for the first time on the Leonardo Apache La Russa case, investigated for sexual violence, and on the controversy over the words of her father Ignazio, co-founder of Fratelli d’Italia and president of the Senate. “As regards the case of Leonardo Apache La Russa, as a mother I understand the suffering of the president of the Senate even if I would not have intervened on the merits of the matter”, said the prime minister on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

“I tend to sympathize by nature with a girl who denounces and I don’t ask myself the problem of timing,” he underlined. “As a government we approved a bill on violence against women a few weeks ago, this has always been the work that speaks for us. I hope I have clarified my point of view on this matter”.

“No conflict with the judiciary”

“We have a clear programme, a mandate given to us by the citizens, we will implement it because we are people who keep our commitments and we agree that in Italy justice needs corrective measures, it must be made faster, more efficient, it must be and appear impartial ”, continued Meloni.

“I take this opportunity to clarify. There have been many controversies, I have read curious things. From my point of view, there is no conflict with the judiciary. Those who trust in the return of the clash between politics and the judiciary I think will be disappointed ”, she added.

“I was surprised that in these hours some statements from the ANM have historically linked this objective in our program on justice to a clash between the government and the judiciary, almost as if these positions of ours had a sort of punitive intent on the part of the government against the judiciary” , said the premier, who also expressed her opinion on the Delmastro and Santanchè cases.

“On Delmastro political issue”

“The Delmastro issue really struck me, it’s a political issue,” said the Prime Minister. “A coercive procedure was adopted against him, which almost never happens, I informed myself and they are numbers of statistical irrelevance”

The Santanchè case

“The Santanchè issue is extra-political, it does not concern his activity as a minister which he is doing very well”, commented Meloni. “It is a very complex issue, it must be seen on its merits when the merits are fully known, but I believe that this is the responsibility of the courtrooms and not of TV broadcasts. The anomaly is that the minister is not notified of the investigation, but a newspaper is notified the same day she goes to the Chamber for the report. I report a procedural problem.

The NATO summit and the war in Ukraine

Regarding the issues addressed at the NATO summit, the head of government said that “important steps forward have been made for Ukraine’s future accession to NATO. The accession process has been streamlined, while reiterating that Ukraine will join NATO when conditions permit,” he said.

“We continue to work to foster negotiating conditions leading to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Ukraine,” he said of the ongoing conflict. “Without adequate guarantee conditions for Ukraine it is more difficult to reach peace, given that we know that Russia has often violated the agreements signed. We need the warranty conditions”.

Italy, which will host the G7 next year, intends “to play a leading role also on the issue of reconstruction to bet on a future of peace, freedom and well-being”.

The invitation to the White House on July 27th

“Without the unity of the Atlantic Alliance no country is safe”, said Meloni congratulating “Secretary Stoltenberg also for the extension of his mandate which speaks of the exceptional nature of the moment but also of a firm and balanced leadership”. The premier also announced that she will be received by Biden at the White House on July 27th.

Italy “has supported and supports the ongoing adaptations, as evidenced by the contributions on the eastern flank and in the Mediterranean and which have also been claimed. We have claimed the role of the alliance and we have also asked for greater attention towards the southern flank”, Meloni said. This is because “the war in Ukraine has had heavy repercussions especially on developing countries such as those in Africa. These are consequences that create instability, into which external spoilers and fundamentalisms are inserted”. The prime minister said she had met Erdogan, with whom she spoke about the “Mediterranean, energy, migration and peace”. I also spoke with Ursula Von der Leyen with whom you spoke about the progress of the Pnrr: “The commission declared that the work with the government is going ahead and is bearing fruit. I see much more alarmism on the Italian front than in the EU. I don’t know how much this opposition controversy helps. We must remember that we are working on a plan that we did not write. We’re doing our best and would love to see someone lend a hand instead of scaremongering.”

News being updated