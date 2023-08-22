Meloni: “Sometimes I miss everyday life”

“Palazzo Chigi? It’s like being on a roller coaster 24 hours a day. Every day is a challenge and being able to keep everything together is really difficult. Sometimes you get the desire to get off that roller coaster, to stop for a moment and back to normal. But it’s a thought that only crosses your mind for a few moments and then fades away. Because you know that what you’re doing has a purpose, a greater sense”. The Prime Minister says, Giorgia Meloniin an interview with “Chi”, in the issue that will be on newsstands tomorrow, August 23, and of which a preview is being released.





Meloni, interviewed during the holidays in Puglia, also draws a balance as a prime minister: “There are many sacrifices, certainly. Sometimes I miss everyday life, the little things, even the simplest ones. My life has always been a race against time, but now it’s like never before. That’s why I jump through hoops every day to squeeze my crazy schedule as much as possible and carve out as much time as possible to be with my daughter Ginevra. Time is the most precious thing we have and we can’t afford the luxury of wasting it,” she confesses.

In the interview with ‘Chi’, the premier takes stock of her summer and her first ten months in government. “I managed to carve out a few days off. I had to do it. I haven’t stopped for more than two years and, after certain point, excessive tiredness risks making you lose lucidity and concentration. Then you know that Puglia is one of my favorite destinations, except that it is the main enemy of my diets. It is a natural bridge between West and East, which is why the government chose it to host the G7 meetings in 2024″, says Meloni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

