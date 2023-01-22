Meloni in Algiers, energy is the first dossier on the table

Industry, innovation, start-ups and micro-enterprises. But above all energy. Six months after the visit by Mario Draghi Last April, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will arrive in Algiers tomorrow for her first official mission to the North African country. Meloni will have a series of institutional talks with the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebbounewho had already met on the sidelines of the COP27 in Egypt immediately after his inauguration, and with the Algerian Prime Minister Aimen Benabderrahmane. There will also be meetings with Italian entrepreneurs operating in the country.

The gas match

“Bilateral relations between Italy and Algeria are solid, long-standing and strategic and are going through a particularly positive phase. Italy is working to strengthen, expand and further consolidate them as evidenced by the political visits at the highest level that have taken place in recent months “, highlights Palazzo Chigi.

Precisely in July 2022, the former Prime Minister Draghi together with a large delegation of ministers arrived in Algiers to sign a series of agreements and announcing that “Algeria has become the first gas supplier of our country”, supplying the Italy 4 billion cubic meters of gas and “anticipating even more conspicuous supplies in the coming years”. In April, Algiers had assured Italy of one supply of 9 billion cubic meters additional until 2024including 3 billion already for this winter.

Just in July, close to Draghi’s visit, the top management of Sonatrach, the Algerian state company that operates in the energy field, had anticipated the shipment of another 4 billion additional cubic metres. In April however, a memorandum of understanding in the energy sector and a contract between Sonatrach and Eni due to the increase in Algerian gas exports to Italy. Eni’s number one will accompany Meloni on the Algerian mission, Claudio Descalzi.

Objective to break away from Moscow

Algeria has the largest natural gas reserves in all of Africa and is the main exporting country of natural gas to Italy: energy is therefore confirmed as the heart of the mission which begins tomorrow. Italy, whose goal is to become increasingly independent from Russian gas, aims to “consolidate and strengthen a partnership with a very important country on various fronts starting from energy (energy supply and diversification). There is the will to confirm Italy’s prospects as an energy hub – of gas but also of green hydrogen – in the Mediterranean, a bridge between Africa and Europe”, confirms the government, which aims to consolidate the agreements of recent months.

Meloni will also visit the soldiers of a Navy ship anchored in the port of Algiers e will pay homage to the figure of Enrico Mattei with a symbolic stop at the Garden named after the Italian entrepreneur and founder of ENI in the heart of the Algerian capital, inaugurated in November 2021 by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Indeed, the visit to the North African country falls within the framework of the so-called ‘Mattei Plan’ for Africa announced by Meloni during his inaugural speech at the end of October in the Chamber of Deputies, Palazzo Chigi points out.

Over 7 billion in interchange

The visit will also focus on other issues of great interest such as industry, innovation, start-ups and micro-enterprises. On the occasion of the mission, various agreements will be signed, including some new private agreements.

According to data provided by the Italian government’s economic observatory, in 2021 the value of Italy-Algeria trade amounted to 7.33 billion euros, of which 5.57 billion were our imports and 1.76 billion were our exports . Gas constitutes almost all of our imports, while Italy mainly exports machinery, refined petroleum products, chemical and iron and steel products. Italy is Algeria’s third largest trading partner globally (first customer and third supplier). Algeria is Italy’s first trading partner on the African continent. In the first half of 2022, Algeria became Italy’s top natural gas supplier.

