Meloni, Georgia? No Giusy Meloni… premier of Milan

You say Meloni and think of Giorgia, the premier of Italy. But watch out for Giusy, who is becoming there premier of red and black hearts.



From Milan TV to the Milan Foundation (but also Sportitalia), the young journalist has bewitched the fans of the Devil (and not only …). The latest social photo (and on Instagram it has surpassed the wall of 260 thousand followers) from San Siro for the match won 2-0 by Stefano Pioli’s team against Lecce (with a stellar Rafael Leao) left everyone speechless: dressed in red and black, Giusy Meloni makes the Milan supporters dream.

Giusy Meloni makes Milan fans dream. “You are as beautiful as Brahim Diaz against Napoli”

“You are as beautiful as Brahim Diaz against Napoli”the followers write, evoking the recent spectacular performances of the Spanish attacking midfielder (a Martian at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, magical in the night of the Meazza)

Giusy Meloni scores with Milan. “You are as beautiful as Kaká, on a Wednesday night, in the rain”

And then there are those who go further back in time, to May 2, 2007: “You are as beautiful as Kaká, on a Wednesday evening, in the rain”. Here memories fly to an epic Champions League semi-final Milan-Manchester United 3-0 when Ricky, Seedorf, Gilardino (match scorers) and the dream team led by Charles Ancelotti they demolished a young man’s Red Devils Cristiano Ronaldo (canceled from the field by a Gattuso in super Ringhio version) playing what has gone down in history as the “perfect match” (premise for the final then won 2-1 against Liverpool – in the sign of Pippo Inzaghi – avenging the accursed night in Istanbul two years before).

Perfect like the beauty of Giusy Meloni…

