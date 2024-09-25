The 13-minute speech at the United Nations General Assembly, in which he reiterated the Italy’s support for Ukraine and the duty of the international community to “not look the other way”, then dinner with the staff and immediately on the flight to Rome.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is bringing forward her return, as announced on Sunday, ‘trimming’ the Unga mission in New York by one day, from September 25 – as scheduled – to the 24th. And so she will not be present at the summit on Ukraine organized by Joe Biden for Wednesday, with Volodymyr Zelensky present. Or rather, she will be there, but connected from Rome. And the traditional reception at the Metropolitan Museum will be skipped once again. offered by the President of the United States to the participants of the United Nations General Assembly: last year she missed it to spend the evening with her daughter Ginevra, a choice that was overwhelmed by controversy. And this time there is the risk that she could repeat it, also raising suspicions about a possible change of direction in the support for Kiev. Which she – immortalized by photographers upon her arrival at the Glass Palace together with Zelensky, to whom she reiterated “Italy’s convinced support” – strongly denies.

In a press briefing at the UN headquarters, Meloni responds firmly to those who ask her if behind the absence at the summit of support for Kiev there is a change of line by Italy: “No, then I understand that they try to support theses even against the evidence. The meeting on Ukraine was moved at the request of the United States in particular to tomorrow, we will participate anyway and, beyond the attempt to demonstrate things that are not demonstrable, the Italian position does not change and is not changing, as demonstrated by this morning’s meeting with Zelensky”.

So the jab at the journalists. “I think it is not even that useful for the nation, which has the merit that everyone recognizes in the world of clarity and determination in supporting Ukraine, to try to tell another story. I do not say for the government, but for Italy that for once is considered serious, reliable, and that does not change position as the wind changes”.

A position that Italy reiterated at the General Assembly but also at the Security Council, where the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, delegated by Meloni, spoke. Always pressed by reporters, the Prime Minister calmly replied that she had not met Donald Trump, during the three-day mission in New York, nor any members of his staff.

The issue of support for Kiev is in fact closely linked to the issue of the next US elections.accompanied by the widespread fear that a victory of the Republican candidate could change the cards on the table. Bringing with it a repositioning of several countries, including Italy. Hence, the ‘readings’ on the harmony of the Prime Minister with Elon Musk, notoriously pro-Trump, indicated by Meloni herself for the delivery of the Atlantic Council award, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

“The choice of Elon Musk – she replies, barely hiding her annoyance at the insinuations that accompanied her mission to New York – was the choice of one of the most interesting personalities of our time, a choice that we made months ago but that has nothing to do with the American campaign”.

“I have already explained a thousand times – she adds – that I am not a supporter of foreign interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, I am not one of those leaders who think they have the right to tell the citizens of another nation what is best for their future, these are the things that the left likes so much but I have never liked”. Before reaching the hotel on V Avenue to change clothes, in view of her speech at the General Assembly, Meloni allows reporters a moment of irony, returning to her great passion for Michael Jackson, cited in her speech at the Atlantic Council. Among Jacko’s many, her favorite tune is “Man in the mirror”, she answers without hesitation, and then smiles amusedly at those who ask her to go away with a ‘moonwalk’: “no, I can’t do that…”