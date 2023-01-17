She immediately hailed the news as a “victory for the state”: Giorgia Meloni returned to comment on the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, the last fugitive from the Cosa Nostra massacre season in the early 1990s, responding to suspicions about the possibility that the capture of the boss took place following an agreement reached with the police.

“The very first measure taken by this government is the defense of impedimental prison, of hard prison. Matteo Messina Denaro will go to hard prison because that institution still exists thanks to this government. So someone should explain to me what this eventual negotiation would have been about, ”said the Prime Minister to the microphones of Fourth Republic on Network 4.

The rumors were fueled by an interview released by the repentant Salvatore Baiardo to Massimo Giletti last November, in which the former associate of the Graviano brothers said he knew Denaro was ill and speculated that he could surrender himself to get “something in return”.

“Enough self-flagellation”, continues the Premier, who argues that the Italian state can “finally sing victory”, and instead “we stand there inventing that it can’t be like this”.

“There is no need to come to an agreement with the mafia to beat it”, he adds, explaining that conspiracy theories arise because “the objective is always the issue of politics. But there are – he reiterates in the interview – some subjects in which politics should take a back seat. Today one thing went well and someone has to say it”.

On the fact that the fugitive has been captured now that there is a right-wing government he sinks in: “So the thesis was that as long as the left was in government they didn’t go and catch him? Those who support this thesis, paradoxically are those who were in government. What are they telling us, that everyone knew where he was but the other ruling parties didn’t come to get him? I do not know. I can guarantee that today there is a centre-right government and this fugitive has been caught. I believe that this depends on the value and ability of the investigators”.