“Remaining focused” on the situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea, “we will continue to work to secure” Italian traffic and to “defend the interests” of our country in the Red Sea area. The prime minister said it Giorgia Meloni at the bilateral meeting in Toronto with col Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after Friday's face-to-face meeting with Biden at the White House. On the Israel-Hamas war he then added: “Dialogue must continue.”

War in Ukraine and the Middle East

At the center of the talks, as in the stop in Washington, are the themes of the Italian G7 in June, in light of the second year of war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. «We must work on concrete results – said the prime minister -. Better fewer (results), but they must be concrete, things must change.” Meloni, who had already met Trudeau a week earlier in Kiev, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, underlined the themes shared between Italy and Canada, which will chair the Summit of the Big Seven next year. “There are many things that we share and that we will have to share,” she said, anticipating the intention to bring “many results of the Japanese presidency” to the summit table in Puglia. Among them, Artificial Intelligence, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, rules-based international law, support for Ukraine, the Middle East crisis. On this last point, Meloni said, “we will have to talk a lot, to avoid an escalation, as discussed yesterday with President Biden”.

«When I read about Zelensky I wondered a lot, also because Zelensky didn't ask me such a question and he knows that freedom of opinion exists in Italy. Then I read carefully and his words were misreported, in particular he was talking about citizens with Russian passports and not Italians. Then, obviously no one in Italy can make proscription lists. But that's not what was proposed,” he said.

In Kiev we also talked about the Middle East. I also proposed to Biden and Trudeau to make a “G7 statement also on the topic of the Middle East, hoping that it can help de-escalation”.

Italy-Canada relations

“Your leadership in the G7 will be really important this year, there are so many important issues,” Trudeau said. You have shown, not only this year, but also last year, a great ability to bring together the ambition and the work we have to do.” Italy and Canada, he commented, “are aligned on many things”. At the end of the bilateral meeting, the joint Italy-Canada statement underlines “the common commitment in addressing pressing global challenges and in advancing our common objectives”. The two countries, as current and future presidents of the G7, will work “closely to advance the priorities of the G7, including supporting the rules-based international order, founded on the United Nations Charter; protect international peace and security; and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

On the security front, «as allies of NATO, the G7, the G20 and the United Nations partners, we work in close collaboration to address unprecedented challenges and crises in terms of global, political and economic security, including the war of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts and instability in Gaza and throughout the Middle East and the Red Sea.” Among the discussions on global issues, there is also space to discuss bilateral relations between Rome and Ottawa. Italy and Canada, announces the joint note, agree to «further deepen their political, economic and strategic ties and to elevate the already excellent bilateral relations, committing themselves to establishing a roadmap for strengthened cooperation».

«Mattarella is a figure of guarantee, solidarity and esteem»

«Sergio Mattarella is a figure of guarantee. the authority of the Head of State cannot be used to campaign against the premiership and for party interests. It is a lack of respect towards the President of the Republic”, said the prime minister, who did not fail to make a jab at the Left.

«They are trying to create a clash with the head of state to say, do you see that Meloni wants to undermine the powers of the head of state? But I have made a reform that does not affect the powers of the head of state. The left will not be able to use the figure of the head of state to campaign against the prime ministership.” “There is no distance with the Quirinale,” she commented.

The truncheons at the demonstrations in Pisa and Florence

“I was angry with the left, always capable of criticizing when things go wrong but never capable of defending the police.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at a press point in Toronto, to those who asked him if he was referring to the President of the Republic in his statement on the danger of removing the institutions' support from those who risk their safety every day to guarantee ours”.

Elections in Sardinia

«I don't regret Truzzu's candidacy. Things sometimes go well and sometimes badly and everyone takes responsibility for themselves – he explained -. We're waiting for the recount, I don't know. It's a decision I don't want to make now, we'll evaluate.”

«Slowly everyone is refocusing on Africa»

«Slowly everyone is refocusing towards a different focus on Africa. The G7 nations are working, but so far they have been working mostly individually. What I am proposing is to put this work online.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at a press point in Toronto. «We have the G7 PGII initiative which is a network of infrastructure investments for developing countries, on which – he added – I would like to organize a technical committee that systematizes the work that each of us does, which Italy is doing with the Mattei Plan and what other nations are doing in other quadrants, for a reasoning that can have a strategic vision and a different presence and attention compared to what has been seen in the past”.

For the first time, summit on disability

«For the first time in the history of the G7 summits, on the proposal of the Italian Presidency, a G7 dedicated to disability and the inclusion of people with disabilities will be organized at ministerial level. It's an idea that was very popular, because it has never existed at G7 level.”