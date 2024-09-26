In the United States, online conversations related to this story have reached an estimated 18 million people.

The meeting between the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk generated over 1.3 million interactions in 48 hours, attracting the attention of not only the Italian public, but also internationally. This is what emerges from a research by SocialData, conducted exclusively for Adnkronos, which analyzed online conversations between September 22 and 26.

Most of the discussions were generated by news channels (40%), but social media played an equally important role. Facebook was the most active platform, with 36% of the total conversations, followed by X (5%) and Instagram (2%). The sentiment expressed by users was mostly positive, with over 51% of users expressing a favorable attitude towards the issue. This data demonstrates optimism towards the dialogue between politics and technology, with many users expressing hope regarding the possible synergies between the two worlds.

The scope of the meeting Meloni-Musk has gone far beyond the Italian borders, generating reactions in different parts of the world. 13% of mentions come from the United States, while India and Spain stand at 3%, followed by France and Belgium (2% each). The global interest reflects how issues related to innovation, the economy and regulation of the technology sector are currently central to the international debate.

In the United States, Web conversations related to this story reached an estimated 18 million people. Users interacted significantly with Meloni’s posts: two publications on X by the premier, which together obtained approximately 2.7 million views and over 110 thousand interactions. In particular, these contents generated both favorable and critical discussions, underlining the polarizing nature of the meeting.

Much attention also on the tweet from Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Muskwhich denied rumors of an alleged relationship between the Italian prime minister and the tycoon, which has exceeded 3 million views. The post helped give the event a touch of curiosity and gossip, further attracting the attention of the global public.

“The meeting between Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk triggered a lively discussion, showing how the relationship between politics and technology is a topic of great interest,” explains Luca Ferlaino, Partner at SocialData. “The reactions collected by the network demonstrate that the public is increasingly involved in the debate on how big figures, both political and business, can influence the future of these fields.”

