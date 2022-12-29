The one on the MSI “is a debate that struck me a lot. I believe that the MSI is a party that has played a very important role in the history of the Republic, that of ferrying millions of Italians who emerged defeated by the war towards democracy. It was the party of the republican right, fully present in the democratic dynamics of this nation, which came to power before the congress that transformed it into AN. It was a party of the democratic right, of democratic and republican Italy”. So the premier Giorgia Meloni, questioned during the year-end press conference on the posts published by the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa and by the Undersecretary of Defense Isabella Rauti on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the Social Movement. “I don’t like this eternal game of relaunching for which more and more must always be cancelled. The MSI, for example, has always been a very clear movement on the issue of the fight against anti-Semitism. It is a community that has made its way: today some government officials, of the highest state offices come from that experience, they arrived there with a democratic vote. It means that the majority of Italians did not consider that story unpresentable”, added Meloni. Will you participate in the celebrations for April 25th? “The answer is yes”, the premier then replied to reporters.