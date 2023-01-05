“The idea of ​​a new conservative PDL seems out of time to me”

Does Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni represent the beginning of a new political phase or the last gasp of the old policy?

“Too early to say, but the fact that for the first time she is a woman, that for the first time she is a prime minister of the right and that politics is reaffirmed with her after the era of anti-politics (populists and technocrats in government) is at least in the beginning a strong novelty”.

Will the premier be able to renew the Italian institutions?

“Here too, the variables are too many and the forecasts are risky. Let’s say that it is realistic to expect a mix of innovation and continuity. The risk is that the innovations are only symbolic sops and continuity is more substantial. For now, the expectations of renewal are channeled on presidentialism (plus autonomy for Northern League members). Too much or too little, but it would be a strong sign of a turning point”.

Aren’t you afraid that the state bureaucracy, often invisible to public opinion, could slow down Meloni’s action?

“Not just bureaucracy. Meloni is plastered by a series of bands, from bureaucracy to institutional structures, from the Quirinal to European directives, from the Draghi line to NATO affiliation to which he has renewed his total membership”.

The relationship with Europe is fundamental. How to find a balance between electoral promises and the relationship with Brussels?

“The balance with Europe passes through a correction of the ECB and a repositioning of the balance of power within the European Parliament and therefore within the Commission: a popular-conservative alliance could break the current consociational structure and perhaps restore the socialists in opposition; after the Qatar-gate they would need it even more”.

Are Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia the great mass conservative party that was missing in Italy?

“There is no doubt that they are the most reliable candidates, also for reasons of power relations, certainly not Berlusconi. The idea of ​​a new conservative PDL seems out of time to me. Then, undoubtedly, there is a wing irreducible of the social right who does not recognize himself in the conservative line above all if, instead of having traditional values ​​as a reference, he leans towards an Atlantic liberalism”.

