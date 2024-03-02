“Today we also discussed the priorities of the Italian presidency of the G7 and ours joint commitment to address pressing global challenges and advance our common goals“. This is what we read in the joint statement by Giorgia Meloni and Justin Trudeau at the end of the face-to-face meeting in Toronto.

“As Italy holds the G7 presidency in 2024, followed by Canada's presidency in 2025, we will work closely to advance G7 priorities, including respect for the rules-based international order, founded on the Charter of Nations United States; protect international peace and security; and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the two leaders continued.

“We will also work to advance common priorities on economic and supply chain resilience; the governance of artificial intelligence and digital technology; the environment, climate action and clean energy; and health and safety We also look forward to continuing discussions within the G7 on combating irregular migration,” they add.

Melons

“There is so much, so much, so much to do on the G7 presidency and on the relations between our countries. My approach is concrete, we have to be concrete to change things“Giorgia Meloni told Justin Trudeau during their face-to-face meeting in Toronto.

A useful meeting to “share the main themes of the G7 summit in Puglia. I am very happy that you will be there – the Prime Minister told her Canadian colleague – you will be able to taste Italian traditions. There are things that we share and must share, starting with – she recalled Meloni – from the fact that you will be the next president of the G7”.

“There is a lot to discuss about the crisis in the Middle East – the Prime Minister reiterated – to avoid escalation, we talked about this yesterday with Biden”.

Trudeau

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Giorgia Meloni to Canada. We saw each other a week ago in Ukraine where she demonstrated the commitment of Italy and the G7 to support Ukraine. It was very important, his leadership of the G7 is very important“, said Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau as he welcomed Meloni.

“There are so many big issues” to address, Trudeau said, highlighting the “great skills” demonstrated by Meloni and his “focus on concrete things.” “We worked last week in Ukraine on the big challenges,” Trudeau said again.we will work at the G7 to concretely achieve what the world expects from us“. We will discuss, he continued, “the economic challenges of the great modern democracies”.