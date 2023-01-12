Meloni and Giorgetti meet the leaders of the Mes: “Why hasn’t anyone used it for years?”

The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni, together with the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, met today at Palazzo Chigi with the Director General of the European Stability Mechanism, Pierre Gramegna, and the Secretary General Nicola Giammarioli.





During the conversation, anticipated by the Prime Minister during the year-end press conference, Meloni reiterated his position and underlined the anomaly of an economic-financial instrument which, despite having huge resources, has not been used for a long time give it Member states despite the difficult economic situation in which they find themselves. A situation which, in the opinion of many and given the various critical issues that remain, does not seem destined to change following the reform of the MONTH.





Finally, the Prime Minister expressed his hopes with Director Gramegna, at his first formal meeting with a Head of Government of a Member Statethe possibility of verifying, together with the other Member States of the ESM, possible corrective measures aimed at making the Mechanism European stability instrument an instrument effectively capable of responding to the needs of the various economies.

