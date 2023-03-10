Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Palazzo Chigi. “For Italy, Israel represents a friendly nation and a fundamental partner in the Middle East and globally,” Meloni said.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, Meloni assured, “we are willing to do everything we can to facilitate the resumption of agreements and a de-escalation of the violence, which worries us all. We are ready to support – he added – any initiative aimed at favoring the resumption of a political process between Israel and Palestine”.