The meeting in Rome is underway between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of Macron’s participation in the annual summit of the Sant’Egidio community. Sources of the Elysée make it known. It is the first meeting of a foreign leader with the new premier.

MACRON IN ROME – “We want the Ukrainian people to choose peace at a certain point, to choose the moment and terms of peace,” he said speaking at the Sant’Egidio event, ‘The cry of peace’. “This means that there is a prospect of peace: it exists, peace will exist at some point, the moment will come according to the evolution of things and when the Ukrainian people and their leaders have chosen it according to the terms they have decided. Peace will be built with the other who today is an enemy, around a table. And the international community will be there “.

“Today, however, there is a people attacked, a people attacked. And on the other side there are leaders who have decided to attack, attack, invade and humiliate. So staying on the sidelines of all this thinking that we must remain neutral would mean accepting a international order where the law of the strongest is in force which would become the law of all and where domination and the state of affairs could replace our rights. I do not agree with this “, he stated again.

PIANTEDOSI SEE THE FRENCH HOMOLOGIST – First meeting also between the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and his French counterpart Gerald Darmanin at the end of the demonstration ‘The cry of peace’. A meeting that is a prelude to future contacts with an important partner such as France, a country that held the presidency of the EU Council, just when the historic agreement in Luxembourg was signed on 10 June for the annual relocation of about 10 thousand migrants.