“On the occasion of his visit to the State of Qatar, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniaccompanied by the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, met the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani with whom he had in-depth talks which concluded with an official dinner. The meeting was an opportunity to strengthen the excellent bilateral relations and personal relationship with the Head of State of Qatar.

The talks focused on bilateral issues, on investments, including in the defense sector, and on collaboration in the fight against illegal migration, also following the Conference on development and migration held on 23 July in Rome”. Thus a note from Palazzo Chigi, which specifies that “in the meeting the two leaders also focused on the energy partnership and the important collaboration opportunities for our companies, in particular for Eni, which has established a Joint Venture with its counterpart Qatar Energy. The visit was an opportunity to exchange views on the main challenges in the region, which also continued in a subsequent meeting with the Prime Minister of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani”.

