“In fact, Italy remains a very important partner for France and on the other hand exchanges continue at all levels between Paris and Rome. The President of the Republic will certainly have the opportunity to meet Giorgia Meloni next week, at different times “, in Reykjavik but also at the G7 summit. We believe that there will certainly be exchanges on the occasion of these two meetings”. This was stated during a briefing by an Elysée adviser, answering a question about possible face-to-face meetings between Meloni and Emmanuel Macron after the tensions of recent days.