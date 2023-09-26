The two left Piazza Montecitorio together on foot to reach the Prime Minister’s office





Officially, no summit was planned. But the presence of Emmanuel Macron in Rome for the secular funeral of Giorgio Napolitano it could not fail to be accompanied by a meeting with the prime minister. Thus, after the funeral of the former Head of State in the Chamber, the French president and Giorgia Meloni are now at Palazzo Chigi for an informal meeting. The two left Piazza Montecitorio together on foot to reach the Prime Minister’s office.

On Sunday evening, in a television interview with unified networks, Macron announced a proposal to increase efforts in the fight againstclandestine immigration. Meloni responded by return mail, welcoming the collaboration proposal with “great interest”.

Meloni intends to anticipate to the French president the Italian (or Italian-French, at best) plan that the leader will present during two key stages: the summit on 6 October in Granada and the European Council of October 26-27. It is a complex project, but still worth attempting. It provides for investments in Africa and a pact for immediate repatriations, under the aegis of the UN.

