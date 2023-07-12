NATO summit, Meloni satisfied. The entry of Ukraine is closer. The premier on internal issues: “I’m not looking for a clash with the judiciary”

The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni, from the NATO summit in Vilnius, replied to journalists in a press conference on the sidelines of the conclusion of the work which they saw at the center of the discussion of the Western partners Ukraine’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance. The premier also replied to domestic policy issuesespecially on the judicial cases that have exploded in recent weeks.

The defense was clear on the case involving the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove. Less decisive in the case involving the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, where the premier highlighted an “anomaly”, namely the one that the investigation was not notified to you but to a newspaper, pointing out that, however, “it is a very complex issue” which “must be seen on its merits when the merits are fully known”. Which, translated, means that Meloni wants to see clearly and as has been revealed exclusively by Affaritaliani.it, she would be ready to ask for the resignation of the owner of Tourism.

The prime minister also criticized the statements by the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, released a few days ago in defense of her son Leonardo Apache, accused of rape (“I questioned my son, he’s innocent”). “I understand as a mother the suffering of the president of the Senate too if I hadn’t intervened on the merits of the matter”he stressed.

Meloni: “Santanchè? Complex matter, procedural problem. Abnormal that the investigation is not notified to you but a newspaper “

“The Santanchè question is extra-political, it does not concern his activity as a minister who is doing very well. It is a very complex question, it must be considered on the merits when the merits are fully known, but I believe that this is the responsibility of the courtrooms and not of the broadcasts tv The anomaly is that

Crippa (Lega): "La Russa? Silence would have been appropriate" "La Russa is the second state official. For this reason" it would have been "more appropriate to silence a girl who is reporting violence". This was stated by the Northern League deputy secretary Andrea Crippa.







the minister is not notified of the investigation, but a newspaper is notified the same day she goes to the Chamber for the report. I’m reporting a procedural problem.”

Delmastro, Meloni: “Judge should not replace prosecutor”

“The way I see it, the process of parties and the impartiality of the judge means that the judge should not replace the prosecutor. I say this because I believe these are the meaning of the statements by the ministry of justice”.

Meloni: “The issue of Delmastro robes is politics”

“I limited myself to taking note of what seemed to me to be anomalies, but they are three different cases and each one must be evaluated on its own. The Delmastro question objectively struck me a lot, it is a political question, it concerns a member of the current government of his mandate”.

Meloni: “Russia? solidarity with girl who denounces”

“I tend to associate by nature with a girl who denounces and I don’t ask myself the problem of timing”.

Meloni: “Russia? I wouldn’t have intervened”

“As regards the case of Leonardo la Russa, as a mother I understand the suffering of the president of the Senate even if I would not have intervened on the merits of the matter”.

