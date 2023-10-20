Meloni leaves Giambruno

“No, I won’t comment.” Andrea Giambruno, intercepted by Affaritaliani.it answers the phone with a strained voice, as if he had just cried. Just under an hour has passed since Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s social media post announcing the end of her relationship with her partner.

The “hello” from Giambruno who opens the call with Affaritaliani says a lot about the emotional state. Her voice is feeble, dull, anguished. A bitter tone. Desperate.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Geneva”, writes the prime minister.

“Our paths have diverged for some time – we read again in the post – and the time has come to take note of it. I will defend what we have been, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves the mother and loves the father, as I could not love mine. I have nothing else to say about this. Ps. all those who have hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that however much the drop may hope to dig the stone, the stone remains stone and the drop is only water.”

To blow everything up the two off-air published by Striscia la nostriza where Giambruno jokes heavily with his colleagues with statements like: “Do you know that I and… (omissis) are having an affair? All of Mediaset knows it, now you know it too. But we are also looking for a third participant, because we do threesomes, even foursomes, but generally goes to Madrid to fuck. Have you fucked? Ah, is there pussy? Fucked?”, “Do you want to join our working group? Would you like it? But you have to give us something in return”, “you have to be part of our group , we do foursomes”, “he fucks”.

