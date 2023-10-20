“My story with Giambruno ends here”, Meloni leaves her partner after the off-air broadcast of Striscia la Notizia

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra. Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it. I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine. I have nothing else to say about this. Ps. all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that however much the drop may hope to dig out the stone, the stone remains stone and the drop is only water”, thus Giorgia Meloni on a Facebook post after Andrea Giambruno’s off-air moments.



A sensational farewell between the prime minister and her partner who seems to have matured for some time according to Meloni’s words. But which in fact materialized after the two videos published by the Mediaset broadcast, Striscia la Notizia, in the last two days.

A huge situation, very hard for Meloni to overcome. Leaving her daughter’s father, and we know how much she defends the family, after being hit in one of its cornerstones. There are many political, moral and social implications.

It was obvious to everyone that the two together had nothing to do with each other. Having met in a Mediaset dressing room between 2012 and 2013, a relationship was born between them, then the attempt to start a family, but between two completely different people, she was a “nerd”, very rigorous, he was light-hearted and pleasant.

It won’t be easy to manage this situation for the prime minister. In the midst of an international crisis and a Budget Law to be put in place.

There are those who hypothesize a political maneuver. The main suspicion is that behind the videos on the Berlusconi family’s TV there is a political operation by Forza Italia. And also an alleged revenge for the time that Giorgia Meloni let the founder of Mediaset know that she was not “blackmailable”, during the formation of the centre-right government.

And for a proud woman like Meloni phrases like “Can I touch my package while I’m talking to you?”, “Do you know that me and… (omissis) are having an affair? All of Mediaset knows it”, they cannot be digestible.

Only two days ago, interviewed by the weekly magazine Chi, Andrea Giambruno spoke like this: “As long as they ask us, Giorgia and I won’t get married”Then, the mention of the possibility of a marriage that perhaps has already taken place without everyone knowing: “We’ll do it when we feel like it. Or we’ve already gotten married and haven’t told anyone.”

A completely different version from the one explained by the prime minister in the social post where he publicly announces the end of the relationship: “Our paths have divided some time ago, and the time has come to acknowledge it”.

Meloni-Giambruno, Salvini: “A hug to the prime minister, with head held high”

“A very strong hug to Giorgia, with my friendship and support. Forward, with your head held high!”. The leader of the League Matteo Salvini wrote this on social media, after the announcement made by the prime minister on the end of her relationship with Andrea Giambruno.

Giambruno, Tajani: “Hug to Meloni”

“Giorgia, I hug you.” Deputy Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote this via social media after the Prime Minister’s announcement of the end of her romantic relationship with Andrea Giambruno following the airing of her off-air broadcasts on Striscia la Notizia.

