The consequence of the leading Prime Minister throughout Italy will be (or would be) the non-candidate of her sister Arianna





The decision is not yet official, but almost. The now constant drop in polls – the latest that of Lab21.01 for Affaritaliani.it and that of Alessandra Ghisleri – of the Brothers of Italy and of trust in the Prime Minister push more and more Giorgia Meloni to make the decision to run as a candidate for the lead in all of Italy in the European elections of 2024. One way – they explain from FdI – to try to politicize the vote by taking the field in person, even if obviously then the premier will never go to Strasbourg.

Even the growth of the League, which is now back well above 10%, worries Palazzo Chigi. The strategy of Matthew Salvini is to compete with Meloni from the right, for example on migrants, letting the prime minister manage the dossier (together with undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano) and then possibly criticize during the electoral campaign if, as is probable, there will be no reduction in the number of you land.

Subscribe to the newsletter

