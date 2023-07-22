Great diplomatic event in Rome for the Mattei plan

Sunday, July 23, Rome will host the ‘International Conference on Development and Migration’ organized on the initiative of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, an event attended by Arab and European leaders with the aim of putting the causes of the migration phenomenon at the center of the agenda, with over 80,000 landings since the beginning of the year, and officially launching the “Mattei Plan”. The conference, as Agenzia Nova explains, will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Maeci), where, among others, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, are expected.

The format includes the leaders of almost all states of the southern shores of the enlarged Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf, as well as the States of the European Union of first landing and some partners of the Sahel and the Horn of Africa and the heads of the European institutions and international financial institutions, always writes Agenzia Nova. Countries of origin, transit, first arrival in Europe and partners such as Gulf Cooperation Council states.

From North Africa, they will come the president of Tunisia, Kais Saied, one week after the signing of the memorandum of understanding signed in Tunis with the EU, in the presence of Meloni, and the premier of Egypt, Mustafa Madbouly, a few days after the renewed momentum in relations between Cairo and Rome, after the pardon granted by the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, to the researcher Patrick Zaki. Authorities from Malta, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Algeria, Libya – present with the head of the Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi -, Morocco, Ethiopia, Niger and Mauritania are also expected. The conference will also be attended by the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, representatives of di Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, and the President of the Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Turnaround in Meloni’s policies on migrants

According to the Press, theSunday’s event marks a major turning point in the government’s migration policies. “No more unthinkable naval blockades, no more NGO ships «to be sunk»: Giorgia Meloni will bury years of identity propaganda on migration policies. In just over nine months, the prime minister has completely turned ideas about how to deal with the flows of refugees who, despite the proclamations of right-wing governments, are multiplying day by day”.

According to La Stampa, “to implement his plan, Meloni needs a hand from those who already invest in that continent, especially in the belt of Muslim countries bordering the Mediterranean, with which alliances have already been made from the Gulf to the tune of billions. In fact, the idea of ​​such a conference was born during the Prime Minister’s trip to India and the United Arab Emirates. Since then, Ambassador Luca Ferrari, future diplomatic adviser to Meloni and G7 Sherpa, and the entire team of ambassadors that involved Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani have been working on it. The objective of the format is to allow the drafting of action and coordination plans for investments that are already taking place in Africa”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

