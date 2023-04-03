A “made in Italy” lesson: the government is working on a high school that takes the name of the appropriate ministry headed by Adolfo Urso, as well as a plan to “put back the technical institutes destroyed by the left at the center to entice young people to do high schools”.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Vinitaly together with the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè. In front of an audience of students from an agricultural institute, the prime minister added: “For me this is high school, because there is nothing more deeply linked to our culture. I congratulate these guys, you have been very far-sighted”. Meloni also criticized those who say that “with the choice of high school you would have had an outlet while lesser opportunities with a technical institute”: “We forget that in these institutes there is a much higher professional outlet capacity than other paths”.

Santanché adds: “Our government’s vision is not to give state pocket money to young people but to give them a job. Work is dignity, in the tourism sector there is a lot to do”. “I remember that last year 250,000 employees were missing – he adds – the data say that 50,000 are missing but we need to professionalize and commit ourselves to the training process and as the Ministry of Tourism we have put 28 million into the budget law to create a school of excellence and here today the agricultural institutes are rewarded, a model also for tourism, unfortunately in Italy the left has destroyed the technical institutes and has encouraged young people to go to high school”. The premier’s first stop was at the stand of the Ministry of Agriculture, food sovereignty and forests, where paintings by Caravaggio and Reni are exhibited.