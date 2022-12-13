“I have been in this chamber for several years, some say even too many, and it has never happened to me that the chamber, convened at 9.30, was postponed to 9.50 due to the absence of the prime minister. It’s like being treated like waiters, it’s not just a problem of education but of institutional relationships. Maybe some colleagues from the right will say that it’s the fault of the left because there was traffic”. Thus the deputy of Action-IV Roberto Giachetti speaking in the Chamber before the communications of Giorgia Meloni in view of the European Council.

“I apologize to my colleague Giachetti and to the Chamber because it was I who asked to postpone the discussion for an objective reason of traffic that I had not foreseen”, replied the prime minister. “I didn’t say it was Gualtieri’s fault – she specified – then everyone will draw their own conclusions”.