Fuorionda Giambruno? Meloni knew since September, but she is angry with Berlusconi

“He has known since at least September, before the new series of Striscia began, from a very specific moment that Forzista sources place on the day of a visit to Pier Silvio Berlusconi at Villa Grandethe Roman residence of the deceased Knight”. Repubblica wrote this today about Giorgia Meloni, in reference to the video of Striscia la notizia with the people out of Andrea Giambruno. “With the prime minister, on that occasion, we talked about politics and the family dissatisfaction with some government measures: cut in banks’ extra profits, tax credit, abolition of the Rai license fee which increases competition on the advertising market”.

And then, Repubblica continues, with its backstory: “The meeting also mentioned Giambruno’s dangerous outbursts, which date back to June? No one can confirm it but that, certainly, is the turning point of a story still partly shrouded in mystery, in which there are also rumors of the involvement of the services and of useless attempts on the part of Palazzo Chigi to avoid the ‘imminent reputational damage’.

Even though, continues the newspaper, Meloni “does not know in detail the content of the material from «Striscia» nor is she notified of the broadcast. When this happens, on Wednesday evening, the first reaction is that of surprise. The images go beyond the imagination. But it is shocking that no one in the Berlusconi family has managed to stop the spread of the scandal. Also because in the meantime the news of one spreads meeting at Gianni Letta’s house where the topic would have been discussed a few days earlier. The Prime Minister talks about it with Antonio Tajani but to no avail: the feeling is that Marina is increasingly distant”, concludes Repubblica.

Subscribe to the newsletter

