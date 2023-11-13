“We work for the same employer and against the same opponent”

“I think it’s very useful to talk to each other and understand how we can all row in the same direction. We come from very different paths but we are all part of the same story.” Objective “to give dignity to the honor of the State, work together to strengthen our system to combat organized crime and terrorism”. Centrally, “we can’t do anything but collaborate”. So does the prime minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the end of his institutional visit to the headquarters of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate. “Today Italy is a reality taken as an international point of reference. Many years ago we were known because we exported the MAFIA today because we export the anti-mafia. We have an extremely changeable enemy – the Prime Minister said – this requires continuous attention under discussion and” the need to “continue talking to each other. In a world that increasingly distinguishes what is real from what is not”, it is necessary to “continue to question ourselves and dialogue”, also because “the fight against the Mafia and terrorism are cornerstones of this government.”

MAFIA: DNA MELONS, ‘EVEN WHEN WE DON’T AGREE I NEVER CLASH POWERS, SAME OPPONENT’

“Everything you think can be done” to combat the Mafia and terrorism “is and we are available to do. Even if we don’t agree this doesn’t become a clash between powers because that’s not the case, it doesn’t mean we don’t work for the same result even if we have different points of view.” Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the end of her institutional visit to the headquarters of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate. “We are not useful if we don’t tell each other what we think”, said the Prime Minister, inviting her to “all row in the same direction”. “We work for the same employer and against the same opponent,” she later remarked.

MAFIA: MELONI, ‘CONFISCATED ASSETS A VERY POWERFUL SIGNAL, IT WAS THAT WINNING

“The confiscated assets are a very powerful signal of the State managing to win.” Thus Prime Minister Giorgia MELONI, speaking at the end of her institutional visit to the headquarters of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate.

MAFIA: MELONI, ‘FREE ZONES IN ITALY, REVERSING COURSE IS A DIKTAT’

“Caivano must become one of the great continuity projects of this government. It is clear that in Italy there are free zones, we must demonstrate that the direction can be reversed”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the end of her institutional visit to the headquarters of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate.

MAFIA: MELONI, ‘IN THE CARTABIA REFORM THEY INTERVENTED TO SAFEGUARD INTERCEPTIONS’

“We have modified the Cartabia penal reform to restore the ex officio prosecution of crimes with the aggravating circumstance of the mafia method or the purpose of terrorism or subversion. We have intervened to protect and safeguard wiretaps”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the end of her institutional visit to the headquarters of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate.

