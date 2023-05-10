The disagreements between Italy and France on the management of migrants continue, which began with the case of the Ocean Viking rebounded by the authorities of our country last November and then disembarked in the port of Toulon. “Meloni’s policy is unjust, inhuman and ineffective,” says Stéphane Séjourné, head of the presidential Renaissance party and chairman of the centrist group Renew Europe in the European Parliament, speaking to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

The two countries have tried to mend the rift, on several occasions Prime Minister Meloni and Macron have met at international events, but the diplomatic incident continues to be a battleground. On May 4, the French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, attacked the executive. Now it is the highest exponent of the president’s party, allied in Europe with Italia Viva and Action, to criticize the premier Giorgia Meloni: “The French extreme right takes the Italian extreme right as a model. Their incompetence and impotence must be denounced – says Sejourné -. Meloni does a lot of demagoguery in the face of illegal immigration: her policy is unjust, inhuman and ineffective ”.

Séjourné had already shown support for Damarnin’s words last Friday: “He was right to denounce the incompetence and impotence of the European extreme right in the face of illegal immigration. We knew that their approach is neither just nor humane: we see today that it is also ineffective”.