“To succeed in its mission, the G20 must have the courage to face the most difficult challenges on the agenda, starting with the consequences of the Ukrainian conflict in the economic, energy and food sectors that are affecting everyone and are undoubtedly affecting the most difficult Developing countries ”: from Bali Giorgia Meloni speaks at the top of the 20 major world powers, in a conference mainly for men that sees her as the only female representative of a state. The others are the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the director general of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and that of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. “When Indonesia took over the G20 Presidency – explained the premier – it was impossible to predict that Russia would invade Ukraine and the devastating impact this would have on the world order and our economies”.

Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia since 2014, did the honors. “President Widodo – added Meloni, addressing the latter – last year in Rome no one would have thought that it would have come to this, with the war, the food crisis and the energy emergency. But we have not allowed anyone to intimidate us ”. Meloni’s agenda on the sidelines of the summit’s work foresees for tomorrow a face to face with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi-Jinping, with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and with the Prime Minister Japanese, Fumio Kishida.

“We reacted and continued to work together – explains the premier – not only on energy and food, but also on many other challenges: the defense of the environment, the fight against climate change, more efficient infrastructures, quality education, health care for all. Future generations deserve a better world and we all have a duty to work in this direction ”. “Italy, together with the EU – she concluded – is intervening to deal with the disproportionate and disproportionate growth in energy prices, to increase national production and accelerate the diversification of supply sources”.