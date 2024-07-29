Monday, July 29, 2024, 18:23











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Since coming to power in 2022, Meloni has tried to present herself as a diplomat capable of speaking with leaders across the ideological spectrum, from Hungary’s Viktor Orbán to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. But the G-7 summit and the good results in the European elections have made her ambitions grow to include Xi Jinping in her group of interlocutors. She feels strong, capable even of challenging the ‘status quo’ designed by Brussels and making decisions outside of her community partners.

Meloni embarked on a trip to China on Saturday that even challenges the EU’s hardline stance on trade with Beijing and Xi Jinping’s support for Vladimir Putin’s war machine. The Italian leader, dressed as a great statesman, will even discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas during her talks with Chinese leaders.

“We all know that there are divergences between the EU, NATO and China on many issues,” explains Giangiacomo Calovini, deputy of the Brothers of Italy party, Meloni’s party. “But in times of high geopolitical tension like this, it is better to have more dialogue than less,” he added to explain his leader’s intentions.

New Silk Road



But the Italian prime minister’s trip also has a domestic meaning, as it comes after Rome gave Beijing a major snub when Meloni abandoned the so-called new Silk Road infrastructure investment initiative, a collaboration that dates back to 2019, when Giuseppe Conte signed a first five-year agreement. When this commitment expired in March, Meloni said it did not give “the expected results”, which upset Beijing and generated tension with Rome that the head of government now wants to ease.

As soon as he landed in the Asian giant, Meloni said that China is “fundamental for peace and stability” in the world. After meeting Xi Jinping during a five-day visit, he added that “the international system based on rules is being questioned” and that there is “growing insecurity at the international level. In his opinion, Beijing is inevitably a very important interlocutor in dealing with all these dynamics on how to guarantee stability, peace and trade that remains free.”