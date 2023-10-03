Giorgia Meloni’s words on the conspiracy theory to bring down his executive and replace it with a caretaker government went astray for Mattarella





To Sergio Mattarella Giorgia’s words went awry Melons on the conspiracy theory to bring down his executive and replace it with a caretaker government. All the more slammed on her Facebook account, so basically she’s the one writing. You can read it on the Dagospia website.

Ducetta made two mistakes, as big as the Quirinale: the first was to make her people understand that the only alternative to the current government is the vote, forgetting that it is the Head of State who dissolves the Chambers, not her.

The second slap to Mattarellahowever, was little underlined by the newspapers: it is when they babble about “a democratically elected government”, as if it were the citizens, and not Parliament, who gave their confidence to an executive.

This apparent “inaccuracy“constitutional was interpreted at the Quirinale as a preview of the constitutional reform in premiership mode, so dear to “I am Giorgia” (and you are not shit).

