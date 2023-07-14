Spain, Meloni at the Vox rally: “It is we on the right who defend the weakest, not the left”

Georgia Melons go back to talking to a Vox rally, this time the premier does it through a video broadcast during the demonstration in Valencia to support the ultra-right in view of the elections to be held in Spain the next 23 July. “I am convinced – says the premier – that the result of the Spanish policies can help to mark a change of pace also in the politics of Europe. The victory of the Brothers of Italy and of the Italian centre-right was experienced as a moment of hope for all European conservatives, because by governing one can demonstrate, with deeds, the false narrative which was made against conservative parties and was an eye opener for many other people. In Italy we are defending the interests of the Italians and I’m sure that from July 23, the same can be done in Spain with a Patriot Government with Vox”.



“There European left – continues Meloni – he does not defend the weak, we do”. we have one strong migratory pressure. It will take time but I’m sure our recipe is the right one. We defend – continues the Italian premier – nature but also man“.

