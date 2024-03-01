“President Meloni's press point in Washington was never scheduled due to the need to leave for Canada at the end of the meeting at the White House, which was also postponed by almost 45 minutes due to the needs of the US Administration”. head of the Press Office of Palazzo Chigi Fabrizio Alfano, in relation to the visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Washington.

“There is therefore no 'embarrassment' on the part of President Meloni in answering some questions from journalists, as some have hypothesized. The US-Canada mission does not end today and there will be an opportunity to delve deeper into the issues of journalistic interest in a press point which will be organized tomorrow in Toronto”, he adds.