The prime minister Giorgia Meloni is in Tunis where, together with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, she met the president Kais Saied in the afternoon. Which signed the Memorandum of Undestranding (MoU) with the EU. The agreement was signed at the Presidential Palace in Carthage. The EU released the video of the signing ceremony. At the end of the signing ceremony, the meeting between the three European leaders and Saied began, following which statements to the press are expected.

The agreement, in addition to the issue of migrants, confirms the joint desire for strong energy cooperation as well as promoting cultural exchanges between Tunisians and Europeans.

The point – Give money to migrants what the agreement between the EU and Tunisia provides

“With the memorandum we have achieved an important goal after a great diplomatic work,” he said the Italian premier at the end of the meeting. “The memorandum is an important step towards creating a real partnership between the EU and Tunisia”. Then the announcement: «Next Sunday, July 23, the international conference on migration will be held in Rome. It will have President Saied among the protagonists but various Mediterranean heads of state and government will participate. I consider it the beginning of a path that can allow for a different partnership from the past».

«We were together a month ago to launch a new partnership with Tunisia. Today we carry it forward,” he commented Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter, posting the photos together with Georgia Meloni. “Our teams have worked hard to rapidly deliver a strong package that represents an investment in our shared prosperity, stability and future generations.”

The deepening – Kais Saied and Tunisian nationalist party foment hatred against migrants

“Among the challenges ahead of us is finding ways to collaborate outside the framework of the IMF established after the Second World War,” said the Tunisian president Kais Saied at the press conference. “This regime that divides the world into two halves: one for the rich and one for the poor shouldn’t have been there. And it can’t go on like this.”