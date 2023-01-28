“Today, on this important day, we adopted an agreement signed by our respective foreign ministers with the aim of strengthening the capabilities and cooperation with the Libyan authority in relation to the coast guard”: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announces in a joint declaration in Tripoli with the Prime Minister of the Government of Libyan national unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a strengthened collaboration between the two countries regarding the surveillance of the Mediterranean.

The prime minister then thanked Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and his Libyan counterpart: “It is also thanks to them for this important initiative”.

In practice, Italy and Libya have agreed to deal with “the numbers of irregular migrations from their country to ours, which are still high”, says the leader of Fratelli d’Italia, for whom “the fight against irregular immigration flows remains a central dossier”.

On November 2, the memorandum of understanding between the two countries was automatically renewed, a document signed for the first time on February 2, 2017, under the Gentiloni government, with which Italy undertakes to provide economic aid and technical support to the Libyan authorities to reduce migratory flows, which are entrusted with the surveillance of the Mediterranean through the supply of patrol boats, a maritime coordination center and training activities.

Associations in defense of human rights always have criticized the document, denouncing how omissions of aid, rejections, arbitrary detentions, rapes and violence are the order of the day on Libyan affairs, and take place precisely with financing from Italy.

“We also want and can play an important role in the ability to help African countries grow and become richer”, Meloni insists, specifying that he intends “a cooperation that does not want to be predatory, that wants to leave something in the nations”.

“Irregular entries into Italy – concluded the premier – are over 50% of people who come from Libya, efforts must be intensified in the field of combating trafficking and trafficking in human beings, ensuring humane treatment for the people concerned” .